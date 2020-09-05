Gogglebox's Ellie Warner reveals dramatic hair transformation – and it looks amazing The Channel 4 star is gearing up for the show's return

Gogglebox is almost back on our TV screens and to celebrate the start of a new series, fan favourite Ellie Warner has undergone a dramatic hair transformation!

The 30-year-old has ditched the blonde and opted for not one, but two eye-catching new colours, dyeing her hair half pink and half purple – and it looks amazing!

Posing in her living room with co-star and sister Izzi, Ellie threw up a peace sign as she and her sibling celebrated their return to filming for the new series, which returns to Channel 4 next week.

Izzi shared the snap on her Instagram, writing: "Guess who’s back... back again. 1 week to go! #gogglebox #sistersister #guesswhosback."

Ellie and Izzi Warner will appear on the new series of Gogglebox

Fans were thrilled by news of their impending return, and Ellie's colour-clashing new hair, with one writing: "Can’t wait - Friday nights not the same without you lot on tele." Another added: "Woo, cannot wait! Loving your hair Ellie."

Ellie also previously posted a close-up of her new 'do, writing: "New hair thank you @tombhair i’m obsessed. For those who guessed pink or lilac... I got both."

We love Ellie's new hair colours!

Ellie isn't the only family member to undergo a transformation, Izzi has too, recently revealing her weight loss six months after welcoming her second child.

Last month, the TV star showed off her slimmed-down physique in a pair of tight, ripped blue jeans and a figure-hugging black T-shirt.

Her followers were stunned by her new look, with many praising the mum-of-two. "You look amazing!" wrote one. "Looking like a yummy mummy," said another.

A third added: "Oh my gosh you look amazing!! Please tell me how you’ve lost so much weight!!" And a fourth wrote: "You look so beautiful."

Izzi shares two children with her boyfriend Grant, daughter Bessie and five-year-old son Bobby. In February she announced her new arrival, sharing a sweet snapshot on Instagram.

She wrote: "So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx."

