White Lines' Angela Griffin shocks fans with hair transformation The star has said bye-bye to her signature curls

White Lines' Angela Griffin has shocked fans after straightening her signature curls.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the former Coronation Street star showed off the results to her 125,000 followers, and it was a hit amongst them.

"I have attempted to straighten my hair. Absolutely not my strength at all. In fact it's ended up in a pony to hide my rubbish skills. Maybe practise will help. Love my curls but also love choice. Any tips welcome," she told them.

Angela showed fans her new straight hair

The picture showed the actress posing sideways, showing off her new straight ponytail. In her stories, the mother-of-two shared several more pictures and a video in which she said: "Come on, more tips please!" "Wahl straighteners are [the best]," one good friend wrote, to which Angela replied: "Boom, ordered. On the way," followed by a heart emoji.

"It’s in the blow dry, start with small sections," Afro hair stylist Junior Green added, to which she cheekily replied: "Or ask Junior to do it!"

Good friend Lisa Faulkner was quick to compliment her, writing in the comments: "So beautiful." Whilst another remarked: "You look incredible."

The actress asked fans for tips as she wasn't happy with the results

The 44-year-old's post comes just days after she bravely revealed that the current situation in the UK due to COVID-19 was raising her anxiety levels, but revealed how she was coping.

Sharing an incredible picture of a baked banana bread, she wrote: "When in doubt... make banana bread.

"When in doubt… make banana bread. Control the things you can control, forget the rest. Baking is science, it's maths. I have control. It feels like the whole #Covid thing is going backwards and my anxiety levels are rising. So I'm trying to Keep calm.... and bake,"

Fans loved the mouthwatering picture and many quizzed her about the recipe. "Used to be Nigella, now it's from @britishbakeoff book," she clarified.