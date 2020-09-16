Gwen Stefani's son Kingston reveals pink hair transformation

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston is following in his mum's footsteps with his cool sense of style, and like many other people during lockdown, the teenager has had fun experimenting with his hair colour.

The 14-year-old was pictured on his dad Gavin Rossdale's Instagram account on Tuesday with pink highlights in the tips of his hair. Kingston is the oldest son of Gwen and Gavin, who also share 12-year-old Zuma and Apollo, six.

The teenager recently made a rare appearance on his dad's Instagram Live during the Bush frontman's Q&A with fans. Kingston appeared to be at his mum's home, and was talking to his dad about his day.

Clearly proud of his son, Gavin introduced him to viewers, telling them: "Here's my pride and joy. An improved version of me. One I made earlier."

Kingston is incredibly close to his dad and in July, he responded to a follower on Instagram Stories who had asked: "What is it like having the king of grunge as a dad?"

Gwen Stefani's son Kingston looked cool with pink hair in a new photo

"Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much," the teen replied. Proud dad Gavin shared a screengrab of his son's sweet comment on his own Instagram account, and wrote: "My work his is done," accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Kingston and his brothers split their time between their mum and dad's homes, and spent a lot of lockdown in Oklahoma at Blake Shelton's ranch.

The teenager with dad Gavin Rossdale

Blake has a close relationship with Gwen's sons and during a previous appearance on the TODAY show, the No Doubt singer opened up about just how much her boyfriend helps out with her children while chatting to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked if she thought he would make a good father, she replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

