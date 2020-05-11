Lisa Armstrong has a new lockdown look! The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist took to Instagram to showcase her laetst chic style, and it went down a storm with her followers. "If all else falls pop a fake pony on!!! #temporarilydarkenedroot #notbadformyfirsttry #backtomyoriginalcolour #stayinginisthenewgoingout #nofilter," she captioned the image. "You really suit it!" one fans wrote, with a second writing, "You look lovely; my roots are so bad I look like I've been dipped in flour!" A third suggested an even more dramatic change for the 43-year-old: "You would really suit a long sweep fringe, pixie style! You've got such a lovely shape face and eyes! X."

Lisa Armstrong has unveiled her chic new look on Instagram

Lisa has a legion of loyal fans, who previously rushed to her defence when she came under fire from Ant McPartlin's younger sister, Sarha Nigrelli. Ant and Lisa were officially divorced back in April, two years after announcing their separation. At the time of their 2018 split, Sarha raised eyebrows when she retweeted several messages criticising Lisa, including one that called the star a "very bitter lady". But Lisa's supporters were quick to rally around her, with one writing: "She's been through hell and came out, an angel. You didn't break her, darling. You don't own that kind of power."

Lisa and Ant were granted a decree absolute in April 2020, marking the official end of their 12-year marriage. Lisa chose not to make a statement about her new marital status, but after the news broke, she liked a tweet from a fan which read: "@lisaAmakeup feel so sad for you, I know the crazy subconscious feelings you are going through. Being discarded for 'new supply' when you have given your ALL to it ...I think has to be the sorest pain. And when it's only them and you who know the truth. Wait. Patience. Show."

Ant and Lisa had been together for 23 years before announcing their split in January 2018 after months of speculation. At the time, Ant released a statement through his spokesperson which read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made." Ant is now in a relationship with his former personal assistant, Anne-Marie Corbett.