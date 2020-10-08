Helen George debuts gorgeous new hairstyle - and we love it! The Call the Midwife actress looks flawless!

Helen George has once again impressed her fans after showcasing her stunning new hairstyle – a very chic bob!

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Call the Midwife star happily unveiled her new look, writing in the caption: "Bob. Bob. #bobhaircut #fashion #fashiongram."

READ: Helen George clarifies Call the Midwife character's romantic storyline

Wearing a stylish pale green top from & Other Stories, the actress showed off the results of her recent haircut in the gorgeous selfie which prompted several comments from her followers.

"Love it, you look fabulous," wrote one fan, while another remarked: "Perfectly magnificent." A third post read: "Beautiful I can't wait to see you back on the screen xx."

Loading the player...

Need some celebrity hairstyle inspiration? Watch the video above

The new hairstyle comes months after Helen gave herself her very own haircut amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 36-year-old trimmed and dyed her blonde locks herself – and she did a brilliant job!

MORE: Inside Helen George's daughter Wren's magical 3rd birthday celebrations

SEE: Meet the Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

"Anyone else hiding their lockdown weight under long dresses and cushions," she wrote. "Hair - box dye. Fringe - wonky (cut with nail scissors)."

Meanwhile, the mum-of-one is busy filming the latest series of Call the Midwife, in which she plays nurse Trixie Franklin. She recently returned to work on the hit BBC series once lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Helen George showed off her new bob cut

"When the arts have been so terribly hit over the last few months and some of the most talented people I know are sat at home unable to do what they are meant to do," she told her fans in August. "How heartbreaking that is for them and for their loved ones to watch on - unable to help.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I am going back to what I love and I'm hopeful that we WILL get our industry back and theatres WILL reopen. Because God knows we need to be entertained right now. X."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.