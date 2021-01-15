Christie Brinkley unveils major hair transformation - and she cut it herself How amazing is this?

Christie Brinkley stunned fans on Friday after she revealed a brand new hairdo – and what's more impressive is that she cut it herself!

The 66-year-old looked sensational as she showed off her new choppy bangs in a series of photos she took of herself in front of a mirror.

Christie admitted that she didn't intentionally start off wanting bangs, but after continuingly cutting into her, she decided to go for it – and we think it was a great idea!

She explained: "I cut bangs! I started out with a major chop at the beginning of quarantine as I had a lot of breakage from highlights.

"They always put highlights around the face, and I have very fine hair so I had a lot of breakage where I see it...So I worked the breakage into my act!

Christie revealed the results of her home haircut on Instagram

"I cut my hair around my face at an angle slanted more or less from my nose to my jaw. But since I’ve been here, I keep cutting the hairs that get in my eyes... et voila! #bangs."

Praising the change a simple haircut can do for your mood, she added: "Little changes can be uplifting especially in stressful times. I read an article that said during the Great Depression every woman wanted a red lipstick to lift their spirits. And we all know what a good hair day can do for our mood!"

Christie looks amazing with bangs

Sharing her own tips for recreating the look at home, Christie added: "My tips for cutting your own bangs; Start in the middle and slowly (maybe even over several days) add a bit more 'middle' to each side.

"Only trim after shampooing, and don’t cut too short! Slant the sides so the short middle can still blend back as though you don’t have bangs, so you can still switch it up because as we all know change is good!"

