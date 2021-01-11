Mrs Hinch unveils hair transformation – and fans react The Instagram star was sporting a new look

Mrs Hinch delighted her followers with a sweet snapshot of son Ronnie on Sunday. The pregnant Instagram star – whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe – dressed her one-year-old son up in an adorable tartan outfit for a festive family shoot, but there was one thing that really got her followers talking… her new hair!

The cleaning guru usually sports long blonde hair, which she typically wears pulled up in a ponytail. In the new picture, her locks are styled in natural curls, extension-free and noticeably shorter than usual.

Mrs Hinch unveiled a new curly hairstyle on Instagram

Mrs Hinch's loyal followers (dubbed the Hinch Army) commented on the post in their hundreds, complimenting the star on her new look.

One wrote: "So beautiful! Your hair looks gorgeous Soph". Another shared: "You look amazing! Love the dress and your hair!"

Sophie looked stunning in the photo, which saw her modelling a figure-hugging emerald dress, accessorised with a silver heart-shaped necklace.

The star recently shared some very exciting news with fans – she is expecting her second child with husband Jamie. She announced her pregnancy with another picture of Ronnie sitting underneath the very same Christmas tree, alongside a sweet caption.

The Instagram star is expecting her second child with husband Jamie Hinch

"It is often in the darkest skies that we see the brightest stars Baby Hinch Number 2. We can’t wait to finally meet you. Happy New Year everyone... from our little family to yours... We hope your 2021 is filled with hope, health and happiness. We love you all", she wrote.

Mrs Hinch has another reason to celebrate since her best friend Stacey Solomon also shared some exciting news, getting engaged to partner Joe Swash on Christmas Eve.

