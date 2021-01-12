Christie Brinkley forced to defend swimsuit pictures taken in Caribbean The star is staying at her home in Turks and Caicos

Christie Brinkley has been forced to defend her latest holiday pictures after fans labelled them "inappropriate".

On Monday, the mother-of-three happily posted a series of pictures that showed her looking stunning in a red swimsuit, which she accessorised with a matching sarong, straw hat and flip flops.

In the four pictures, the former model could be seen watering her colourful plants with the sea behind her, and while Christie, 66, took the opportunity to praise the benefits of watering and planting new flowers, she also reflected on the current "chaos in America".

"Planting and watering is a Zen activity for me, almost like meditation. As I planted beautiful happy flowers into our precious Earth my mind kept returning to the chaos in America," she wrote.

"It hurts my heart so much to hear all the terrible news. We need to cultivate peace, calm, understanding. We need to grow love and mutual respect."

After expressing the need to protect the Constitution of the United States, the 66-year-old went on to send her "hopes, wishes and love to the country I love, America".

Christie proudly watered her gorgeous plants

Whilst the post was generally met with positivity, several followers weren't very understanding, labelling her post "inappropriate".

"I think you are a good person but posting these luxurious vacation photos when people are losing everything due to the pandemic is not appropriate. Please stop," they told her, prompting Christie to defend herself, simply stating, "This is my home."

Others quickly jumped to her defence, with one stating: "Inappropriate? Seriously? Christie has owned and vacationed at her home at Parrot Cay for years. She does not owe anyone an apology for sharing photos."

The model is currently staying at her Turks and Caicos home

A second wrote: "How dare you tell her to 'stop'. Your comment is inappropriate!! You’re suggesting that fortunate people should stop living their lives in the manner they’re accustomed because not everyone can live like that. SMH."

Christie's Caribbean beach house is located in the private resort of Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos and is filled with amazing white natural décor and minimalist interiors.