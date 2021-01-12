Prince Harry now has a ponytail says neighbour Rob Lowe The actor told James Corden on The Late Late Show

The Duke of Sussex is said to have undergone a dramatic hair transformation and is now sporting a ponytail, according to his neighbour Rob Lowe.

The actor made the claim during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show, insisting that he had spotted Harry driving around their Montecito neighbourhood with his 'new look'.

"I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago," Rob told James, before telling him that he may have a "scoop" regarding the royal.

"It was very, very quick — don't totally quote me on it — but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail," Rob added.

"I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

James was quick to cast doubt over Rob's apparent sighting, insisting he must have mistaken another man for Harry.

Rob Lowe believes Prince Harry has a ponytail

He replied: "A ponytail? I'm certain that isn't true. Do you know what I think's happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry."

However, Rob was adamant that it was in fact Harry rocking a ponytail, revealing he had followed the man in question to Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home.

"It was him because I have to say... I followed him to the house to see if the car went in,' Rob admitted.

There have been no sightings of Harry with longer hair

"He lives about a mile from me," Rob shared. "He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car."

There is no photographic evidence to suggest that Harry has grown out his hair, nor is it clear who Rob actually saw entering the £11million Montecito mansion that Harry and Meghan now call home following their move to the US in 2020.

