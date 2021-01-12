Jessica Biel got fans talking on Instagram this week as she shared a video from the makeup chair with her 9.2 million followers. The short clip begins showing the actress with her long hair tied up in a messy bun, before she spins her chair to reveal a very chic bob. "This bob means business," Jessica, 38, wrote in her caption.

The star then urged her fans to go and check out her web TV series, Limetown. "A lot more of this on #Limetown (streaming for *free* on @peacocktv)," she added.

WATCH: Jessica Biel unveils chic hair transformation

It seems that Jessica's drastic haircut actually took place ahead of filming for the 2019 series, in which she starred as Lia Haddock, a journalist who tries to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research facility.

Unfortunately, last year Facebook Watch decided to cancel the series, but Jessica's latest post has now sparked speculation it could return. "Would you be open to a second season if given the chance? Mad it didn't continue! You're an excellent producer," one fan asked, while a second added: "I thought that's what this was for? Like a hint to becoming the character again."

Jessica and Justin have been married since 2012

A third pleaded: "Second season of Limetown??? So many unanswered questions!!!"

Others focused solely on Jessica's stylish locks. "Love it but then again you could wear any hairstyle and you would still look gorgeous!" one follower remarked, while a second suggested: "U look younger with the bob," along with love heart eyes.

No doubt husband Justin Timberlake is a big fan. The couple have been married since October 2012 and together share two sons; five-year-old Silas, and a baby whose name has not been revealed, who arrived in September.

Justin pictured with their eldest son, Silas

A short time later Justin's *NSYNC co-star Lance Bass spoke about the couple's new addition. "The baby is cute, of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Lance, 41, told ET's Katie Krause, adding that he and the other *NSYNC members knew about the baby "before anyone else did".

"[Justin and Jessica are] very, very happy," he added - but when asked about the baby's name, Lance would only quip, "That's a good question, but there's no way. [Justin] would kill me!"

