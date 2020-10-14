Christie Brinkley looks sensational in poolside workout photos at her beautiful home The star leads an active healthy lifestyle

Christie Brinkley has had the same go-to fitness regime for 20 years and by the looks of things, it's still working!

The 66-year-old model shared poolside photos of her workout on Instagram on Tuesday and her age-defying appearance blew fans away.

Christie was dressed in a two-piece fitness outfit which showcased the results of her healthy regime.

She was sitting on her Total Gym equipment by the pool inside her lush gardens and working up a sweat.

Although by the looks of her perfectly quaffed hair and neatly applied makeup she may have only just got going.

"I love you," wrote one fan, while another added: "I want to be this happy working out. You look beautiful as always."

Many also asked her where she got her all-black workout outfit from.

Christie Brinkley looked phenomenal

Christie gushed about the equipment in the caption which read: "If you're looking for ways to add more exercise to your life, you need to make it fun and accessible or you are not going to stick with it!

"@totalgymdirect does both! It's the best selling piece of total body fitness equipment right in your own home.

"It's been my choice for over 20 years. Just a few minutes a day of eccentric and concentric moves that strengthen, stretch, and tone... rain or shine! So you're always ready for anything."

Christie makes her workouts happen rain or shine

Christie prides herself on her healthy, vegetarian lifestyle and packs her diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.

But even she put on a little weight during the COVID-19 lockdown and was the first to admit it.

"I did put on a couple of pounds," she told Extra TV. "So I dragged my Total Gym into my bedroom.

Christie swears by Total Gym

"Getting out and gardening is a lot of work…We'll take the boat to a deserted beach and we'll do speed walks or running.

"I’m determined to get back to my fighting shape."

Christie is a mum to Alexa Ray Joel, 34, with her second ex-husband Billy Joel, and Jack Brinkley-Cook, 25, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, from her fourth marriage to Peter Cook.

