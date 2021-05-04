Ola Jordan unveils stunning post-lockdown hair transformation The Strictly Come Dancing star has switched up her style!

Ola Jordan has revealed the results of her latest hair transformation - and she looks flawless!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who is married to fellow professional dancer James Jordan, looked sensational as she debuted her new hairdo on Instagram Stories. "Mummy gone all short," she simply wrote alongside her selfie.

WATCH: Ola Jordan shares heartwarming bonding moment with baby Ella

Just days prior, the 38-year-old revealed she managed to get a slot at the hairdressers after lockdown restrictions in the UK were lifted. "So excited, I'm finally having my hair done," she said at the time.

Her long blonde hair was shortened to just above her shoulders, and her roots were touched up too.

The fabulous transformation comes shortly after Ola opened up about her "unbreakable bond" with husband James ahead of their 18th wedding anniversary.

Ola showed off her new hairstyle - and she looks fabulous!

"We were always very close so I wouldn't say we've got much closer, but our bond is unbreakable now that we have a baby," she told coffee retailer CoffeeFriend.

On who their one-year-old daughter Ella is taking after, Ola added: "I can see bits of James in Ella, and they're so cute together. She's a daddy's girl. Even when she goes to bed and we have dinner, we go through our phones watching each other's videos we captured of her earlier in the day, which is quite funny."

The former Strictly star teased her new look last week

Meanwhile, Ola found herself becoming a mother without the guidance of her own parents when she welcomed baby Ella.

With her own mum and dad living in Poland, the pro dancer confessed it's coming up to two years since they were last together - and how her tiny tot is still yet to meet them in person.

"It's really hard. In September it will be two years since I've seen my mum and dad," she explained. "Ella was only three weeks old when we went into lockdown and I joked to them at the time that when they meet her she'll be running up to them. And she is literally now running around, so it looks like I wasn't joking after all."

