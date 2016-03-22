New mum Tyra Banks debuts her latest hairstyle

She's been known to mix up her looks over the years and now Tyra Banks has revealed her latest hairstyle. The new mum, who gave birth to a baby boy in January, showed off her recent locks in a stunning Instagram post.

The supermodel shared a selfie of her most recent look, "Something new #locks #locs," she wrote alongside the snap, which has received more than 72,000 likes.

Tyra unveiled her new locks

It's not the first time Tyra has undergone a big makeover. The star shocked fans last year when she chopped her famously long brunette locks into a pixie cut.

The America's Next Top Model host has since revealed that despite her tousled tresses having iconic status of their own, Tyra felt it was time to switch up her look. "I come from the school of hardcore branding and if you are known for something keep that because that is what the public connects you with," she told PEOPLE.

Tyra showed off her new locks on Instagram

"I had long, golden hair as a high-fashion model, and a Victoria’s Secret model and a Sports Illustrated model, and that’s how people know me. But great brands tweak their logos and change up their formula, and I said it’s time for me to do that."

More recently, the mother-of-one gave fans a glimpse of her newborn baby just weeks after he was born via via gestational surrogate. Little York Banks Asla can been seen swaddled and cuddled up to his mother the beautiful image.

The new mum gave birth to her son in January

"This is the Happiest Valentine's Day of my life," she captioned the picture. "York, Daddy @erikasla and I send you so much love."

Tyra and her boyfriend, Norwegian photographer Erik Asla, struggled to conceive before deciding to use a surrogate. "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here," she wrote alongside a photo of a newborn hat. "He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin.

"As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."