Tyra Banks embraces natural hair in stunning photo - and fans react The Dancing with the Stars host looks beautiful

Model and presenter Tyra Banks unveiled a stunning hair transformation at the weekend, and her fans had a lovely reaction to her look.

Taking to Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars host shared a photo which showed herself wearing a pretty gold top with a matching necklace and earrings.

The star looked as gorgeous as ever in natural, glowing makeup. Most striking of all, though, was her hair, which Tyra wore loose, and which looked long and full of volume.

The 47-year-old captioned the lovely image: "When your @SmizeCream biz partner takes out your braids and tells you to show your natural self to the world."

She went on: "Thanks @thedjsplitz for the wash and blow out. I knew you were the best ice cream chef in the world. But hair? Wow! Thanks!

"Y’all this lady is fun and the Nana we all wish we had! Follow her now. And help her y’all. She’s new to @instagram and a bit confused on how to use it right. Follow her now and you’ll see what I mean."

The star's followers were quick to share their approval for her stunning look.

Fellow model Heidi Klum commented: "I love it."

Tyra showed off her gorgeous locks on Instagram

Other fans were in agreement, with one writing: "So pretty omg!!!!!" Others added: "Hair on point," "YAYYY TYRRAAAA," and: "GORG! More natural hair please."

Tyra also got her fans talking (and emulating her) earlier this week, when she posted a challenge asking people to recreate some of her most famous swimsuit photos.

As part of the #swimsuiticonchallenge, Tyra posted pictures of herself - and other models - from Swimsuit Illustrated photoshoots and put the ones her followers shared with her alongside them.

"Loving these @si_swimsuit #SwimsuitIconChallenge posts SO much!" she captioned it.

"Creative, beautiful and even hilarious… I can't get enough!"

Her fans absolutely loved her post and bombarded her with comments. "OMG I love this so much," wrote one, while another said: "Literally thought some of these pro shots were challenge."

