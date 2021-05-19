Tracee Ellis Ross stuns with bold new hairstyle

Tracee Ellis Ross typically sports gorgeous long, curly hair – but earlier this week she wowed fans with a bold new 'do.

The Black-ish actress looked stunning rocking a sleek bob on the cover of Marie Claire. Tracee's hair fell just below her jawline and perfectly accentuated her killer cheekbones as she posed in a fluffy purple top.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross is breathtaking in summery string bikini

Judging by her recent posts on her Instagram Stories – which saw her hair tied back in her typical off-duty style – Tracee didn't actually go for the chop, and instead wore a wig to transform her hair for the spread.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross receives unexpected makeover

Fans loved her look regardless, with one commenting: "Love her!" A second said: "Beautiful," and a third added: "Goddess."

Her temporary 'do is in stark contrast to the stunning hairstyle she showcased on Instagram just a few days prior.

Tracee oozed glamour rocking a floor-length, figure-hugging silver sequin gown in a behind-the-scenes video from another photoshoot.

MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans with rare family photos to mark special occasion

SEE: Tracee Ellis Ross sparks hilarious reaction with 'tipsy' bathroom photos

Tracee looked gorgeous with her bobbed hair

With her hair styled in long, bouncy waves with plenty of volume, Tracee looked effortless as she expertly placed her hands around her face and across her body to show off her best angles.

The actress has sported several different looks lately, but a recent makeover from her toddler niece might just be our favourite.

Tracee looked just as good with her voluminous curly hair

Fun-loving Tracee shared the most amazing video of herself letting the little girl draw all over her face with a bright pink lipstick. The star laughed and encouraged her young relative to use her as a drawing board and even called her, "my new makeup artist".

Tracee explained more in the caption of the post she shared on Instagram: "Meet my new makeup artist! My niece Everlee found my little zip pouch in my purse.

"So we went through it all and she emptied the contents (including tampons...which she hooked into my straps) and she generously and beautifully did my make-up."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.