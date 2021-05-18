Carrie Ann Inaba looks so different with super-short hair in 80s throwback The Talk star still looked great

Carrie Ann Inaba sports gorgeous, long locks now – but there was a time when she rocked a very different hairstyle…

The Talk star looked unrecognisable in an 80s throwback photo she posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, in which she showed off some super-short hair!

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba thanks The Talk in heartfelt message

Carrie can be seen clutching onto a blow-dryer and smiling widely for the camera, but it's her 'do that takes centre-stage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

The TV star's hair looked like a grown-out pixie cut, with plenty of volume at the top and sides. It was also much darker than the highlighted locks she favours today.

Captioning the photo, Carrie wrote: "Umm… maybe we'll talk about this one day. 1985. Yep, I cut my own hair. Lol."

Carrie's trip down memory lane comes after she shared the sad news that she has split from her boyfriend, Fabian Viteri.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message alongside rare family photo

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba shows support from rumoured The Talk replacement

Carrie looks so different with short hair

Posting several pictures of the former couple alongside a poem about heartbreak, the 53-year-old wrote: "I am single. Again... I am also… grateful for what it was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions.

"Trying to be strong, allowing myself the space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."

Carrie continued: "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful.

"Losing your friend… losing the hopes and dreams… your partner… the person you shared everything with… your person… your love… it's hard.

Carrie recently split from her boyfriend, Fabian

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on healing in new post

"I'm not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply. It was real. True love. And I'm so sad it's over. But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful," she concluded.

Carrie and Fabian began dating last September and the former couple recently went on a road trip away together.

The TV host documented their travels on social media and revealed that it had been great to get away amid her health battle – which has resulted in her having to take time off from The Talk to focus on her recovery.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.