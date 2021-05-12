Tracee Ellis Ross debuts a makeover nobody saw coming The star switched up her look with a major revamp

Tracee Ellis Ross is used to having a glam squad at her fingertips and we just hope they'll be invited back after her latest makeover!

The Black-ish actress employed a new artist to transform her, only she came in the form of her adorable toddler niece.

Fun-loving Tracee shared the most amazing video of herself letting the little girl draw all over her face with a bright pink lipstick.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross was on the receiving end of the most epic makeover

The star laughed and encouraged her young relative to use her as a drawing board and even called her, "my new makeup artist".

Tracee explained more in the caption of the post she shared on Instagram: "Meet my new makeup artist! My niece Everlee found my little zip pouch in my purse.

"So we went through it all and she emptied the contents (including tampons...which she hooked into my straps) and she generously and beautifully did my make-up."

Tracee is usually the epitome of glam

The sweet youngster is the daughter of Tracee's sister, Chudney Ross, who is a producer.

Tracy is a family woman through and through and is incredibly close to her sibling and her mum, Diana Ross, too.

In honor of Mother's Day, she shared the most beautiful photos with the superstar.

Tracee joked that her niece could be her new makeup artist

The duo looked ethereal in the throwback snaps that Tracee shared in a post on Instagram. They were cozied up together in a black and white photo, looking glam on the cover of Essence, and stunning in split photos too.

Tracee shared a heartfelt message to Diana when she wrote: "MAMA ~ I love you beyond! @dianaross. Sending Happy Mother’s Day wishes to all those who Mother, who nurture and teach us about mothering and what it is to be mothered. A special embrace to those who need extra love today. I see you and send love to you. May we honor the mother within each of us."

