8 haircare secrets Jennifer Lopez can't live without: The products and hair tools she uses

Think of a celebrity who's hair you covet and I bet Jennifer Lopez is up there in your top five. Who wouldn't love to have hair like hers? She's something of a chameleon, changing her hairstyles up on a daily basis, from sleek and straight to big, bouncy curls.

Well, we're pleased to report that not all of it is down to her genes – the Hollywood star has a list of tried-and-tested products that she relies on to keep her hair looking perfect. The good news is, they are all available to buy online, and many can even be snapped up on Amazon. And did we mention that they they won’t break the bank?

From blond to brunette and everything else in between, Jennifer's hair never looks anything but incredible. And it's even more evident now as she's gone platinum blond, recently debuting a new look for her role as Aurora in the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman (is it a wig, we wonder?).

© Instagram Photo shared by Jennifer Lopez in her Kiss of the Spider Woman fan, which had fans mistaking her for Gwen Stefani

Jennifer's hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has a roster of celebrity clients, often reveals which products he uses for famous heads of hair, including J-Lo, so it's easy to pinpoint just which haircare products make Jennifer's hair so A-list. Want to know more? Keep reading to discover JLo’s hair secrets – her top products and the tools she uses to keep her hair looking utterly perfect.

© Instagram J-Lo's shampoo It's been revealed that on her rider is Kerastase's luxe shampoo, Elixir ultime bain shampoo, $46 / £28. It's said to help cleanse and purify hair without drying it out. It's formulated with Oleo-Complexe comprising Maize Oil, Pracaxi Oil, Camellia Oil and Argan Oil and leaves hair healthy and incredibly shiny.

© Instagram The sleek spray J-Lo swears by If Jennifer is going to be strutting her stuff somewhere where humidity is a problem, she relies on this miracle spray to fight the frizz. Her hairstylist Chris Appleton prepped her hair with the Color Wow Dream Coat serum before she took to the stage at the Super Bowl in Miami a few years ago. If you need any proof that it works, well – wind machines, dancing and numerous hair flips didn’t ruin her look, need we say more?



© VALERIE MACON Jennifer's handbag hairspray If ever you needed proof she is really Jenny From the Block then here it is. The star told Today she always carries a can of L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray in her bag. "It’s the quick fix," she says.



© Getty Jennifer's root cover-up The Color Wow root touch-up was Jennifer’s secret weapon for her flawless look at Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. She uses the light brown shade but it’s available in tones to suit any colour hair, from platinum to black



© Getty Images Her glow-giving hair oil Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil strengthens and protects hair from heat damage, and it made an appearance on one of JLo's riders that were discovered by the press.

© @jlo The strengthening hair mask Apparently Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector is one of the hair products JLo has on her rider. It's the bomb for reviving dry or over-processed hair. Use once a week for shiny, stronger hair.



© Instagram The one for curls Jennifer’s stylist Chris has revealed the product he uses to finish styling on those natural curl days, once the hair is "about 98 per cent dry". In a YouTube tutorial on how to style perfect curls like Jennifer’s he advised starting with the hair wet, adding the Color Wow Dream Coat mentioned above. Then taking sections of hair and twisting them around the fingers, before using the hair dryer to apply a bit of heat. His top tip? "When you’re doing curly hair, always make sure you use a diffuser. It gives you much more control." The Color Wow Pop & Lock cream is the finishing touch, to seal the style.

