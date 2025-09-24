8 haircare secrets Jennifer Lopez can't live without: The products and hair tools she uses

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez’s hair secrets: The products and hair tools JLo uses
If you want JLo-worthy hair, these are the products you need and surprisingly, they're more affordable than you might think...

Jennifer Lopez © Instagram

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

HELLO!
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Katherine RobinsonSpecial Projects Editor
2 minutes ago
Think of a celebrity who's hair you covet and I bet Jennifer Lopez is up there in your top five. Who wouldn't love to have hair like hers? She's something of a chameleon, changing her hairstyles up on a daily basis, from sleek and straight to big, bouncy curls. 

Well, we're pleased to report that not all of it is down to her genes – the Hollywood star has a list of tried-and-tested products that she relies on to keep her hair looking perfect. The good news is, they are all available to buy online, and many can even be snapped up on Amazon. And did we mention that they they won’t break the bank?

From blond to brunette and everything else in between, Jennifer's hair never looks anything but incredible. And it's even more evident now as she's gone platinum blond, recently debuting a new look for her role as Aurora in the upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman (is it a wig, we wonder?).

Photo shared by Jennifer Lopez in her Kiss of the Spider Woman fan, which had fans mistaking her for Gwen Stefani© Instagram
Photo shared by Jennifer Lopez in her Kiss of the Spider Woman fan, which had fans mistaking her for Gwen Stefani

Jennifer's hairstylist Chris Appleton, who has a roster of celebrity clients, often reveals which products he uses for famous heads of hair, including J-Lo, so it's easy to pinpoint just which haircare products make Jennifer's hair so A-list. Want to know more? Keep reading to discover JLo’s hair secrets – her top products and the tools she uses to keep her hair looking utterly perfect.

Jennifer Lopez hair© Instagram

J-Lo's shampoo

It's been revealed that on her rider is Kerastase's luxe shampoo, Elixir ultime bain shampoo, $46 / £28. It's said to help cleanse and purify hair without drying it out. It's formulated with Oleo-Complexe comprising Maize Oil, Pracaxi Oil, Camellia Oil and Argan Oil and leaves hair healthy and incredibly shiny.

Jennifer Lopez Check Suit© Instagram

The sleek spray J-Lo swears by

If Jennifer is going to be strutting her stuff somewhere where humidity is a problem, she relies on this miracle spray to fight the frizz. 

Her hairstylist Chris Appleton prepped her hair with the Color Wow Dream Coat serum before she took to the stage at the Super Bowl in Miami a few years ago. If you need any proof that it works, well – wind machines, dancing and numerous hair flips didn’t ruin her look, need we say more?

Jennifer Lopez attends Universal's "Wicked" premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, November 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)© VALERIE MACON

Jennifer's handbag hairspray

If ever you needed proof she is really Jenny From the Block then here it is. The star told Today she always carries a can of L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray in her bag. "It’s the quick fix," she says.

Jennifer Lopez Biden inauguration© Getty

Jennifer's root cover-up

The Color Wow root touch-up was Jennifer’s secret weapon for her flawless look at Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. 

She uses the light brown shade but it’s available in tones to suit any colour hair, from platinum to black

jennifer lopez in plunging brown dress american music awards© Getty Images

Her glow-giving hair oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil strengthens and protects hair from heat damage, and it made an appearance on one of JLo's riders that were discovered by the press.

Jennifer lopez in a white robe showing off her long caramel hair © @jlo

The strengthening hair mask

Apparently Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector is one of the hair products JLo has on her rider. It's the bomb for reviving dry or over-processed hair. Use once a week for shiny, stronger hair.

Jlo curls© Instagram

The one for curls

Jennifer’s stylist Chris has revealed the product he uses to finish styling on those natural curl days, once the hair is "about 98 per cent dry". 

In a YouTube tutorial on how to style perfect curls like Jennifer’s he advised starting with the hair wet, adding the Color Wow Dream Coat mentioned above. Then taking sections of hair and twisting them around the fingers, before using the hair dryer to apply a bit of heat. 

His top tip? "When you’re doing curly hair, always make sure you use a diffuser. It gives you much more control." The Color Wow Pop & Lock cream is the finishing touch, to seal the style.

Jlo© Instagram

J-Lo's high-tech hairdryer

The Dyson Hairdryer may seem like a bit of a splurge, but if it’s good enough for JLo…

Why does it come with the $400+ price tag? Well, it features cutting-edge tech that measures the air temperature 20 times per second to avoid and heat damage to the hair. After drying, to set her style and to get a really dynamic shape, JLo’s stylist puts clips at the roots and blasts the whole head with cool air.

