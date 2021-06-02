Gemma Atkinson reveals anxiety over Mia's nerve-wracking first - fans reach out The Strictly star's daughter is having her first swimming lesson

Gemma Atkinson reached out to fans for advice on Wednesday morning, revealing she was feeling anxious about her daughter Mia's very first swimming lesson. The star's fiancé, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, is going to be accompanying the 20-month-old little girl into the water, with Gemma admitting she would be "sat poolside crying" instead.

DISCOVER: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrate engagement with staycation

The 36-year-old radio presenter confessed she isn't a very strong swimmer, but not being able to be next to Mia for her first ever swim was upsetting her.

Asking her fellow parents for advice, Gemma said she was concerned Mia would hate it and she wouldn't be able to comfort her.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reveals nerves over Mia's swimming lesson

Gemma wrote: "Mia has her first @waterbabies lesson today! So excited for her. Gorks is going in with her (swimming is his thing with growing up on the beach and all that) I'll be sat poolside crying reminding him not to let go of her. Anyone else's little ones started recently? I'm worried Mia might cry as she HATES having her hair washed."

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez unveil Love Island-inspired garden plans

DISCOVER: Gemma Atkinson reveals major news about wedding to Strictly's Gorka Marquez

The star was met with positive comments from her Instagram followers, who insisted she was doing the right thing and Mia would love it.

A fellow parent wrote: "Keep going even if she's upset the first time. It's a brilliant skill x" while another commented: "Best thing I ever did... my son is 13 now but he went to water babies from 6 months and has never needed arm bands... go Mia you will smash it xx".

Gorka has an incredibly close bond with daughter Mia

Gemma then hopped onto her Stories to speak directly to her fans, thanking them for their words of reassurance. Explaining why she wouldn't be joining Mia in the water, she said: "Thank you for that, it's making me feel loads better. It's because I'm not a very good swimmer, I'm quite scared of the water.

"I can swim, don't get me wrong, if I've got a lilo I'm fine. Gorka's a really good swimmer. He said to me, 'If we were in Spain, I would teach her in the sea!' And I said, 'No you [expletive] wouldn't!'"

Gemma and Gorka got engaged on Valentine's Day this year

Gemma recently revealed her spiritual side, confessing her love of meditation and chanting has improved her parenting – and she's been doing it since Mia was in the womb!

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson dons bikini for impressive ice bath video

Explaining specifically how meditation has helped her as a parent, she wrote: "I chanted that when I was pregnant daily and I'm sure it’s part of the reason Mia is so chilled. It also helped me in labour too. It's not for everyone but until you try, you’ll never know!"

The Strictly Come Dancing pair welcomed daughter Mia in July 2019

Gemma went on to explain that now her house "is full of crystals, Buddhas and incense and 10 mins alone in the morning just sitting and breathing or chanting has worked wonders the 'nam myoho renge kyo' being my favourite."