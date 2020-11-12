Gemma Atkinson's hair transformation photos are unreal The former Hollyoaks star took to Instagram

Gemma Atkinson floored her followers last month when she showed off her new, lighter locks, and now the famous mum has posted photos revealing what her hair looked like just before and just after her visit to the hairdresser, and we're lost for words.

Taking to Instagram, the former Hollyoaks star wrote: "Lots of DMs asking about my hair this time around. I wanted to go lighter as my roots were just insane. I was recommended @emilyrosemonkhair as she specialises in blonde hair…"

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shows off stunning new hair transformation

Next, Gemma shared a before and after photo, and we can imagine Emily's inbox is looking pretty full right now!

Firstly, Gemma shared this photo

In October, the mother-of-one showed off her lush new look, posting a video to her Instagram Stories which showed her running her hands through her long blonde hair, which had been freshly highlighted and hung in loose waves past her shoulders.

How incredible are those results?!

As she tousled her luscious locks, the actress and presenter smiled at the camera and said: "Finally got my roots done! Feels nice, thanks so much Emily. Love it, thank you, ahh, blonde again."

In two more clips shared at the time, the star updated fans on what she did after getting her hair styled.

The former Strictly contestant could be seen sitting in a café, where she said: "My hairdressers is on the same street as my mate's Wrap Studio. Ash, I've ordered the Bohemian Wapsody but with no olives, no need for olives on that, pal."

She continued: "So yeah, get my hair done, get myself a wrap, loving life."

We think Gemma might hold the title for most amazing hair transformation of the year so far!

