Gemma Atkinson wows fans with stunning hair transformation The former Strictly Come Dancing star looks so glam!

Gemma Atkinson showed off a lush new look on Thursday, after heading to the hair salon.

The Steph's Packed Lunch co-host posted a video to her Instagram Stories which showed her running her hands through her long blonde hair, which was freshly highlighted and hung in loose waves past her shoulders.

As she tousled her luscious locks, the actress and presenter smiled at the camera and said: "Finally got my roots done! Feels nice, thanks so much Emily. Love it, thank you, ahh, blonde again."

In two more clips, the star updated fans on what she did after getting her hair styled.

The former Strictly contestant could be seen sitting in a café, where she said: "My hairdressers is on the same street as my mate's Wrap Studio. Ash, I've ordered the Bohemian Wapsody but with no olives, no need for olives on that, pal."

She went on: "So yeah, get my hair done, get myself a wrap, loving life."

Gemma had reason to celebrate just a few days ago, when her partner Gorka Marquez danced with actress Maisie Smith on the first Strictly live show, coming in second place on the leader board.

The proud mum-of-one shared a sweet clip to social media which showed her and Gorka's one-year-old daughter Mia reacting to her dad's appearance on the programme.

Gemma shares daughter Mia with Gorka Marquez

The little girl, who was dressed in an adorable floral pyjama set, stood and stared at the screen, leaning one hand on the sofa behind her.

The Strictly music could be heard in the background as Gemma said to her little girl: "Yayyyy, it's papa!" Little Mia turned round to her mum and beamed with delight.

The former Emmerdale star captioned the cute moment: "About last night…#GoPapa."

Gemma met Gorka when she appeared on the 2017 series of the show, and the couple announced they were expecting a baby in early 2019, welcoming Mia that July.

