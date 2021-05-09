TikTok star recreated Princess Diana's hairstyle and looks identical

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The late Princess Diana was known for her stunning head of blonde hair, which was always coiffed and preened to perfection. An icon before her time, the Princess of Wales continues to influence fashion and beauty trends almost two decades on from her tragic passing.

The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry definitely made short hair trendy and was always the inspiration behind the trends throughout the 70s and 80s.

WATCH: Iconic royal hairstyles through the years

So much so, Dutch TikTok star Rose Nora Anna (@70srose) has been recreating iconic 70s hairstyle trends for years, and recently went viral when her tutorial video bared an uncanny resemblance to the late Princess.

Using a Remington hot styling brush, Rose styled her Princess Diana haircut according to a hairdressing article from 1981 that read: "Lady Diana Haircut: Clip our sketch to show your hairdresser!"

We're so obsessed with her look!

Parting her blonde bob into sections, the star used the styling brush to curl her hair to perfection – and the results are mind-blowing.

Taking to the comments to share their disbelief at how identical Rose looked to the late Princess, thousands wrote: "my GOD you look EXACTLY LIKE HER WOWOW" whilst others agreed: "She looks more like Diana than the girl from The Crown that plays Diana".

Giving The Crown star Emma Corrin a run for her money, Rose's video has gained almost 8 million views - we can feel a Princess Diana-inspired haircut coming on…

If you're itching to recreate Princess Diana's chic look, the Remington hot styling wand Rose uses to maintain her vintage style is widely available and inexpensive.

Remington Hot Styling Brush, £26.95, Amazon

A little-known fact about the Princess of Wales is she didn't actually like people to know when she was having her hair cut. Fans were so obsessed with her hair, that she got it trimmed every few weeks in secret.

Lady Diana continues to be a style icon

Her trusted hairdresser Richard Dalton once gave a rare interview with Town & Country magazine and explained: "Whatever I did to her hair became front page news." Because of this, the Princess always worried having a drastic cut would take over the news, so Richard reveals he was tactical about the change – "We had to be very careful. We had to do it one-fourth of an inch at a time over several weeks."

