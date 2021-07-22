Hilary Duff's look has gone through several iterations, although they all come with a specific time and mood. However, the star's latest transformation was more of an accidental nature and not something she intended to make happen.

Hilary told the tale on her Instagram Stories, talking about how a mishap in her bathroom led her to dye her hair green again.

"So I just took a bath, and I put a bunch of conditioner in my hair that I thought was taking the brassiness out of the purple conditioner," she explained.

"Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green. Again. On accident."

The actress went for a mix between blue and green during her recent pregnancy

The Younger star went on to lament how her perfectly blonde hair had gone back to a light shade of green after letting the hair mask sit in her hair for too long, and then pretended to cry at the end.

"Although, let's be real, my hair was never perfectly blonde, I swim all day with my kids," she added as Molly Bernard, her Younger co-star and godmother to her kids, recorded her.

Hilary is most known for her gorgeous golden do

The actress has most frequently rocked her natural striking blonde locks, a look she became famous for on her Disney Channel days, and that's remained a prominent part of her appearance in later work as well.

However, she has tried out other hair colors in the past, including the aforementioned green, light purple streaks, and a bright blue from her return to music, which she somewhat revisited when she was pregnant with her third child, Mae.

