Amanda Holden stuns in new 'lioness' hairstyle for date night with husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden has been showing off an array of bikinis this week, as she enjoys a family holiday abroad. But on Monday night, she delighted fans with a picture of herself and her husband Chris Hughes.

The pair look stunning in the picture, which shows them smiling for the camera with Amanda leaning close to Chris.

The rare couple's picture was taken during their date night – for which the Britain's Got Talent star debuted a new hairstyle.

"#datenight #familytime #holidays," she simply captioned the post. The star later referred to her new hair do on her Instagram Stories, comparing herself to a lion - but her followers had nothing but nice words to describe it.

Amanda and Chris have been married for 12 years

"Hair goals," commented one on the post, whilst another remarked: "Is that actually now... You look about 25 Amanda xxx."

A third added: "Loving the curls on you."

The 50-year-old has yet to reveal her holiday destination, but on Saturday she showed off a bit of the surroundings she is enjoying.

The mother-of-two stunned fans after she posed on the steps of a boat in the middle of the ocean, with picture-perfect scenery in the background.

Fans were dazzled by Amanda's cute bikini and gym-honed body and rushed to the comments section to share their praise.

Amanda compared her new hairstyle to a lion's mane

One follower wrote: "An absolute queen," while another commented: "You look incredible."

Loose Women star Denise Welch, meanwhile, teased her friend as she jokingly added: "Wish you were more attractive Amanda."

The talented singer paired her string bikini with an unconventional holiday hat, a baker boy, and also wore shades.

Earlier in the week, Amanda shared a photograph in a bright green bikini from Melissa Odabash plus a matching green and white floral kimono from the brand.

"And #breathe #familytime in the #sunshine," Amanda wrote in the caption.