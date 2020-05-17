Kylie Jenner tries new hairstyle on daughter Stormi and fans react The reality TV star showed off her daughter's new look on Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been playing hairdresser with her daughter over the weekend, and on Saturday she shared a new hairstyle that daughter Stormi Webster was rocking for the first time – and we have to say, it totally suits her!

"Tried a new hairstyle on my baby today," the reality TV star captioned a serious of pictures showing the youngster walking around the house. Stormi's hair is usually styled in a top knot, but Kylie had experimented with a low slick bun on her daughter, which was accessorised with two colourful hair clips, perfectly complementing her red and purple outfit.

Stormi showed off a slick new hairstyle over the weekend

"The cutest," wrote sister Kim Kardashian, whilst a fan said: "I love the slick back pony!" A third commented: "It looks so adorable on her!"

Kylie is currently self-isolating with her daughter Stormi in her new £29million mansion. Kris Jenner's youngest daughter recently moved into her gorgeous new property in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, and has been showing off some of its features on social media, such as the incredible outdoor tennis court.

The reality TV star's house spans 15,350 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool, chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema. It looks like there's plenty of entertainment for Stormi! The property reportedly has 20 parking spaces for her fleet of luxury cars and a 24/7 guardhouse.

Kylie's daughter usually wears her bun high up

Prior to moving to Holmby Hills, Kylie and Stormi lives in the exclusive Hidden Hills suburb, which until now was her main residence.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom Cape Cod-style home sits on 1.4 acres of land with wide views of Los Angeles, and after an extensive interior design job it made the cover of Architectural Digest last March.