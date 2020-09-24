Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign's new hair transformation divides fans

Kourtney Kardashian's son, Reign, has undergone another major hair transformation and fans aren't sure if they love it or hate it.

The reality TV star's ex, Scott Disick, 37, shared a photo with their youngest son and captioned it: "Covid cuts."

But despite the cute father-son snapshot many of his followers couldn't get past the mini mohawk Reign, five, was sporting.

"Oh oh Kourtney's gonna have a little meltdown," wrote one, while another said: "Omg what are you doing to his beautiful hair??!"

However, others fell in love with the modern, new look and commented: "Is there anyone here who likes it as much as I do?" and "the best of the best. Reign is going places."

Of course, this isn't the first time Reign has had a drastic new look.

Reign's mohawk divided fans

Until recently the little boy had never even had his long locks cut, but Kourtney caved in when he asked to have a buzz cut.

Hairstylist Jason Schneidman shared before-and-after photos on Instagram and revealed it was Reign’s idea to go super-short.

Kourtney initially said she was "not okay" with the makeover, before admitting she "loved" his new look.

Reign after his first drastic haircut

Kourtney and her ex have been successfully sharing parenting duties of their three children, Reign, Penelope, eight, and Mason, ten, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even admitted during an Instagram Live in April that co-parenting has been "nice".

"I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses, I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house.

"They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

