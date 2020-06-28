Emma Willis dyes son Ace's hair for Pride weekend - see the colourful results The Voice Kids host shared the fun picture on Instagram

Emma Willis rarely shows pictures of her three children on social media, but for Pride weekend, the proud mother took to Instagram to share a fun snap of her son Ace's colourful hair.

In the photo, Emma and Matt's eight-year-old son could be seen from the back, with his long coloured hair in full view. Ace had colourful streaks throughout: red, purple and green, and a bandana at the front, to keep his hair away from his face.

MORE: Emma and Matt Willis throw daughter Isabelle an epic birthday party

Ace, 8, showed off his colourful hair

"#Pride. Inspired hair for my little man," she wrote across the image which she shared in her stories. It's not the first time that the presenter's children have dyed their hair during lockdown. Back in May, the 44-year-old shared a lovely picture of her husband and their daughter Isabelle to mark Matt's birthday and fans couldn't help but notice the ten-year-old's purple locks.

Emma's children clearly love playing with their hair, as well as their mum's. Last month, The Voice Kids host underwent an incredible transformation, all thanks to her children.

Sharing a picture of herself wearing a bright pink Troll wig, the mother-of-three showed off her makeover, writing across the image: "Princess Poppy, or Frenchy..." alongside a thinking face emoji.

Matt pictured with his two eldest children

SEE: Take a tour of Emma Willis and Matt Willis' stunning home where they are self-isolating

The 44-year-old was referring to popular Trolls character Poppy and Grease's Frenchy, who dyes her hair pink on the hit film.

A few weeks earlier, it was Matt's turn. The singer and his daughter Trixie played dress up, with the four-year-old wearing a purple puff-sleeve Princess dress and Matt dress as Harley Quinn - wig included. His outfit consisted of a black sleeveless T-shirt, orange and pink mini skirt over jeans, and a blonde wig styled into two pigtails with blue and pink curls, not to mention his scowling expression - we reckon he was secretly loving being in character!