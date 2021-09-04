Oti Mabuse's smouldering selfie sends fans into overdrive

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse uploaded a jaw-dropping selfie on Saturday - and fans have already hailed this her best look yet!

The dancing professional smouldered for the camera, showing off her cropped orange hairdo and dramatic makeup look with false eyelashes, orange eyeshadow and perfectly contoured cheeks.

Oti captioned the beautiful shot: "I do enjoy the switch up. Makeup: @bryony_blake Hair: @dionnethomas_."

One of her followers penned: "Can I just say this is my favourite Oti Mabuse hair do. Stunning!" and another added: "This is by far the best. You have such stunning features and your natural hair complements them perfectly. Beautiful."

Oti's fans love her new look

While one concluded that Oti can pull off any style, asking: "How do you manage to look stunning no matter which look you are rocking?" We can't help but agree!

Fellow celebrities Davina McCall, Tess Daly and Clara Amfo were among the thousands to like the photograph as soon as it was posted.

Oti first showed off her short hair in August

It is not the debut of Oti's short hair though, as back in August the star took to Instagram to unveil the bold new look.

Captioning the original post, Oti revealed her transformation had coincided with her birthday on 8 August. She wrote: "Hello 31... 2021 let's have fun," along with a winking face.

Oti was last year's winner along with Bill Bailey

Oti will be in the running for a hat trick in this year's Strictly Come Dancing which is set to commence in a few weeks. The star won the 2019 competition with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and went on to repeat her success last year, taking home the Glitterball trophy with comedian Bill Bailey.

It is unknown whether the star will keep her clipped hairdo for the shows or if perhaps she will raid the Strictly wardrobe for various wigs to get into character for her dances. Either way, we know she'll light up the dancefloor.

