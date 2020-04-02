Oti Mabuse has shared a rare photo of her natural hair, and the Strictly star looks stunning. Taking to Instagram, Oti could be seen sitting on her sofa wearing a white, zipped top and beautiful gold earrings. The professional dancer tilted her head slightly and kept her eyes closed, showing off not just her beautiful hair, but also her flawless face of makeup inspired my makeup artist Bryony Blake.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Oti has kept her thousands of followers up to date with her day-to-day life, and even started a series of virtual dance classes that have been a huge hit across the nation. The videos, shared daily, have offered a rare look inside the London home Oti shares with her husband Marius Iepure, who also stars in the dance classes. The pair have cleared space in their living room to create their own makeshift dance studio, with the wooden flooring ideal for practicing their fast-paced routines.

Oti shared the photo on Instagram

What's more, Oti and her husband have even teamed up with Strictly star Karen Hauer and her partner David Webb to launch 'Home Festival' – a series of online day festivals set to air from 10am every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on each of their Instagram channels. Oti and her husband Marius will offer both children's and adults' complimentary dance classes.

"The idea is to spread positivity and cheer people up a bit during coronavirus," Oti told HELLO!. "We want to remind people that they're not alone and it might look dark now, but it will get better. They can also learn a skill that they can keep forever, while doing it at their own pace."

