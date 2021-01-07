Oti Mabuse debuts new hairstyle – and fans are in love The Strictly star showed off her look on Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse was rocking a brand new, much shorter hairstyle on Thursday – and fans quickly fell in love with her chic look.

MORE: Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction

Posting a selfie in which she donned a funky rainbow sweatshirt, the winner of this year's Strictly glitterball wrote: "Realised I’ve been posting dog pictures which is so not like me so I thought ok I should break the pattern with a selfie and to say dance class announcement will be made tomorrow. Hope you’re all in the mood to dance again with some of your favourite online teachers and some new ones too."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Oti Mabuse shows off rare wedding picture

Oti's extra short do features a slick curled fringe, and it wasn't long before fans took to the comment section of the professional dancer's post to gush about her hair.

RELATED: Inside Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Marius Iepure's luxury London home

Fans loved Oti's new look

RELATED: Oti Mabuse poses in underwear for health challenge

Fellow Strictly star Dianne Buswell sweetly wrote: "Cute hair love that."

Another social media user added: "I love this hairstyle on you."

Oti's new hair marked a big change

A third said: "You're so beautiful Oti. Your hair is lovely short really brings out your bone structure," while many more simply noted: "Love the hair."

It's been a monumental few weeks for Oti, who was crowned the winner of this year's Strictly alongside her celebrity partner, comedian Bill Bailey, for the second year running.

Speaking after the popular BBC show's dazzling finale, the 30-year-old said: "To the fans, my friends and family. To everyone who supported strictly and Bill and I.

"This journey would have not been possible without you, voting every week and really being there for us on a personal I really want to thank the pros and Especially @johannesradebe @amy_dowden @karenhauer for holding me up, checking on me (and my bruised body) our chats that kept my chin up and the laughs we shared really being there for each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.