Alex Jones cuts her fringe before going live on air – but she isn't happy with the results! The One Show star admitted that her fringe trim didn't go as well as expected

Alex Jones is one brave woman! While most of us have the luxury of attempting DIY haircuts from the comfort of home, with the knowledge very few people will see the results if they go badly, the presenter is on the nation's TV screens every evening. However, the mother-of-two didn't let that from stopping her at cutting her own fringe just before going live on air on Tuesday. The star took to Instagram to film herself as she cut her hair in her dressing room, and admitted that it hadn't gone according to plan after she cut more than she planned to.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Alex Jones reveals fake tanning disaster

Alex Jones tried to cut her fringe before going on The One Show

In the video, Alex said: "This needs cutting. I've got hair scissors and I'm just going to go for it. I just hate this gap here, so I'm just going to go for it." As the presenter got cutting, she admitted she had doubts. "Oh no it looks weird already, no, no! Oh god, I'm just going to have to carry on," she said. While Alex wasn't as happy with the results as she was hoping, we think she still looks great. For the show, the doting mum styled her hair into a ponytail and swept her fringe to the side.

MORE: David Tennant reveals vibrant artwork inside his living room

The TV presenter wasn't as happy with the results as planned!

During the lockdown, Alex has been busy balancing her busy TV career with being a mum to her two young children. The star shares three-year-old Teddy and one-year-old Kit with husband Charlie Thomson. In May, the proud mum shared footage on Instagram of her little boy taking his very first steps in the garden. The family also celebrated the little boy's first birthday last month, making it a day to remember despite being in lockdown.

READ: Kerry Washington makes major revelation about her film American Son

In a touching message shared on Instagram, Alex, 43, wrote: "The first year has disappeared in a blink of an eye and our little Kit is one. This photograph feels like yesterday and like lots of parents I’m anxious that time is moving so fast, but getting to know this gentle soul has been incredible whilst watching Teddy become a big brother too. "It’s not the first birthday party we planned obviously and both sets of grandparents were hugely missed, but aren’t we lucky to have all these different ways of communicating which means nobody completely misses the big moments. Penblwydd hapus cariad. Happy birthday Kit Kat. We'll celebrate again on the other side."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.