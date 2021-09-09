The One Show's Alex Jones shares first family photo since baby Annie's birth The TV star welcomed her baby girl last month

Alex Jones has been sharing the most beautiful pictures of her newborn daughter Annie. And on Wednesday, the One Show host delighted fans by uploading the first complete family photo with her husband Charlie Thomson, their two boys and their little girl.

During an idyllic day at West Wittering beach, the mum-of-three attempted their first family selfie - with hilarious consequences. The snap saw the doting couple relax on the sand while posing with sons Teddy, four, and two-year-old Kit.

WATCH: Alex Jones breastfeeds baby Annie on the beach

However, baby Annie was blocked from view. "Annie is here," joked Alex. "An attempt at a family selfie [laugh face emoji]."

Alex also shared an intimate clip of her taking the time to breastfeed Annie. "Feeding is always better by the beach," she remarked.

The post comes shortly after Alex told her followers that her little one was experiencing hunger pangs. "However, this was my view for most of it," she stated. "Feels like I've fed Annie approx 20 hours today. She's insatiable. #clusterfeeding".

Alex shared her first attempt of a family photo

The TV star and her husband Charlie Thomson are clearly besotted with their baby daughter. They welcomed their third child on 21 August, and have since shared a handful of pictures of their bundle of joy.

"We have some news...," Alex wrote. "Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

