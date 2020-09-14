Alex Jones shows off baby son's surprising hairstyle

Alex Jones delighted her followers on Sunday evening after sharing a cute picture of her two sons - however, it was one-year-old Kit's surprising mullet that stole the limelight!

During a family day out in London, the One Show presenter shared a series of snaps from the outing including the one of Kit's quirky hairstyle. "The mullet of dreams," she joked whilst Blur's hit tune Parklife played on in the background.

Alex, 43, was clearly making the most of the warm weather over the weekend, taking her boys for an outdoorsy trip. During the lockdown, the TV star has been busy balancing her busy career with being a mum to her two young children. She shares three-year-old Teddy and baby Kit with husband Charlie Thomson.

The doting mum recently admitted it had been challenging at times balancing work with parenting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella Magazine, the presenter said: "We have exhausted every puzzle, every scrapbook, every bit of Play-Doh, every book. We are just going around in circles."

The presenter shared this snap of her sons

However, Alex also shared that she felt fortunate to be able to balance work and home life. She went on to add: "I guess I just sort of crack on, really. I've just felt lucky to still be able to work, because I know a lot of people in our industry who have struggled with the fact that all their work has just disappeared."

Alex and Charlie have been married since 2015

Of her insurance broker husband being at home more, Alex joked: "I now have to get into bed by climbing over his office chair."

