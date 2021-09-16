﻿
Dawn French stuns fans with total hair transformation

The star has said goodbye to her trademark black bob

Gemma Strong

Dawn French has a brand new look! The star took to Instagram this week to reveal a major change to her trademark black bob - and fans were quick to give their seal of approval.

French and Saunders star Dawn posted a close-up photo of her hair with her eyes just visible at the bottom of the snapshot.

She is sporting a short crop which has been left longer on the top and is flecked with silver. Dawn, 63, explained: "Cutting off all the old colour…gradually getting there with the grey… starting short… aiming at the ol bob in full grey glory…. It's a process… I'm not great at patience…"

dawn-french-hair

Dawn unveiled her new look on Instagram

Her candid post sparked a major reaction amongst her followers. "It's great. I embraced my lovely silver hair during the pandemic. Best thing I ever did," one told the actress, while a second noted: "I did exactly the same! Last year... love not having to do my roots every 3 weeks now!"

"It's taken me over a year to grow out my colour but I've finally done it and I love my grey," a third echoed, and a fourth wrote: "I did that three years ago at 47. Pixie cut to the grey and then grey long and everyone always asks who colours it for me."

dawn-french-billie-baby

The star recently celebrated daughter Billie's birthday

Dawn's hair update comes after she shared a rare photo of her daughter Billie with fans, in celebration of her 30th birthday. Dawn and ex-husband Lenny Henry adopted Billie when she was just two weeks old.

In the sweet family picture, which was taken when Billie was just a baby, Dawn and her daughter had their heads close together, with their faces each making up half of the snap.

dawn-french-lenny-henry-daughter

Dawn and Lenny adopted Billie when she was a baby

The Vicar of Dibley star wrote a loving tribute to her daughter. "This lil wriggler is 30yrs old today," she said. "My extraordinary ray. My greatest challenge & greatest blessing. Happy Birthday beautiful girl."

