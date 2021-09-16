Dawn French stuns fans with total hair transformation The star has said goodbye to her trademark black bob

Dawn French has a brand new look! The star took to Instagram this week to reveal a major change to her trademark black bob - and fans were quick to give their seal of approval.

French and Saunders star Dawn posted a close-up photo of her hair with her eyes just visible at the bottom of the snapshot.

She is sporting a short crop which has been left longer on the top and is flecked with silver. Dawn, 63, explained: "Cutting off all the old colour…gradually getting there with the grey… starting short… aiming at the ol bob in full grey glory…. It's a process… I'm not great at patience…"

Dawn unveiled her new look on Instagram

Her candid post sparked a major reaction amongst her followers. "It's great. I embraced my lovely silver hair during the pandemic. Best thing I ever did," one told the actress, while a second noted: "I did exactly the same! Last year... love not having to do my roots every 3 weeks now!"

"It's taken me over a year to grow out my colour but I've finally done it and I love my grey," a third echoed, and a fourth wrote: "I did that three years ago at 47. Pixie cut to the grey and then grey long and everyone always asks who colours it for me."

The star recently celebrated daughter Billie's birthday

Dawn's hair update comes after she shared a rare photo of her daughter Billie with fans, in celebration of her 30th birthday. Dawn and ex-husband Lenny Henry adopted Billie when she was just two weeks old.

In the sweet family picture, which was taken when Billie was just a baby, Dawn and her daughter had their heads close together, with their faces each making up half of the snap.

Dawn and Lenny adopted Billie when she was a baby

The Vicar of Dibley star wrote a loving tribute to her daughter. "This lil wriggler is 30yrs old today," she said. "My extraordinary ray. My greatest challenge & greatest blessing. Happy Birthday beautiful girl."

