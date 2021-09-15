Carol Vorderman shows off hair transformation in unearthed photo The star has always looked glam!

Carol Vorderman has modelled quite a few different hairstyles over the years, and she shared a throwback showing off one of her past looks on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-two retweeted a message from one of her fans which showed the star on the front cover of Puzzle World back in 1991.

The 30-year-old snap proved that Carol has always looked glamorous, as she rocked a smoky eye and pale lip and her long brown hair was styled in a fashionable look for the time, with a fringe and some tousled volume on top.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman gets emotional as she opens up about her brother Anton

"Awwwww......I need to Puzzle more xx," wrote the 60-year-old as she shared the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Her followers were quick to reassure Carol that she looks even better today, with their comments including: "Looking more stunningly beautiful today, Carol," and: "Aged like a fine wine."

The former Countdown co-host occasionally opens up about moments from her past on social media, varying from the light-hearted to the more serious.

Carol showed off the throwback photo on social media

At the weekend, she talked about her love for her brother in a heartfelt video.

"My brother was born in the 1950s with a severe lip cleft and palate and over the course of his life had 24 operations," Carol began the clip.

The maths whiz went on: "He was nine years older than me… I used to call him 'my little Daddy' because… it's a long story, but our father… refused to meet me, I don't know why…."

The star seemed emotional as she spoke about her family, going on to say that her brother Anton was "always kind and yet he suffered a lot of abuse because of how he looked. He grew – and still is – into one of the kindest, most loving, funny successful people I know… everybody loves my brother."

