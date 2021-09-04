We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie enjoyed a rare evening off parenting duties on Friday as she joined her husband Jack Brooksbank for a special date night.

The new mum – who welcomed her son August in February – looked gorgeous as she attended the Horan & Rose Gala at The Grove in Watford, a charity event to raise money for The Black Heart Foundation.

Eugenie looked sensational in her recycled 'Gloire' black fringe-trimmed maxi dress by Sandro, which she teamed with her previously seen red duster coat by Galvan.

Upping the style stakes, the royal added a lambskin quilted black phone bag by Chanel and sported a sleek new hairstyle, wearing her hair poker straight instead of its usual wave.

The couple no doubt enjoyed their evening of entertainment at the event, which brought the world of music and sport together.

Eugenie looked gorgeous with her sleek new hairstyle

Their outing comes after they joined the Queen at her Balmoral estate last month for their first family holiday with August.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen disembarking from a plane at Aberdeen Airport, having reportedly taken a commercial BA flight from London Heathrow.

Six-month-old August, who was dressed in a white ensemble, was accompanied by his nanny as the family made their way to a waiting Range Rover, to take them to Balmoral.

Eugenie and Jack are visitors to the Queen's Scottish estate every summer and this was believed to be their first holiday with their son.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed son August in February

During an appearance in ITV's Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie described Balmoral as "the most beautiful place on earth", saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

She added at the time: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

