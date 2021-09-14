Shania Twain unveils bold hair transformation in celebratory photo with her hero The Canadian country singer always looks fabulous!

Shania Twain just doesn't age and her latest hairstyle made her look positively youthful!

MORE: Shania Twain sends fans wild in fishnets and stilettos

The award-winning country star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a gorgeous photo of herself with her hero EmmyLou Harris.

In the picture, the Canadian singer looked incredible rocking a blonder 'do, which was styled with a sweeping side parting and choppy layers.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and cover-up in sensational vacation video

Shania's makeup was natural with a dewy base and rose-tined blush, while a smokey eye completed her look.

MORE: Shania Twain looks phenomenal in fierce leather jacket in new photo that divides fans

READ: Shania Twain is a vision in strapless mini dress

EmmyLou also looked fantastic, dressed in a stylish black ensemble and rocking a bold makeup look.

In the caption, Shania wrote: "Just a photo of me and the real deal! Emmylou is one of my heroes. An inspirational songwriter and guitar player and gorgeous inside and out. I’m so happy to be experiencing live music again especially when it’s this woman!"

Shania Twain looked fabulous with a stylish haircut

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many complimenting Shania and Emmylou's appearance. "You both look amazing, the legendary Emmylou Harris and my fave Shania together," one wrote, while another commented: "Always very beautiful!" A third added: "Beautiful picture of you two."

MORE: Shania Twain embraces nature in stylish maxi dress in must-see photo

MORE: Shania Twain rocks hair transformation in stunning new photo

While Shania was having a fan girl moment with Emmylou, the singer is no stranger to success herself. She has enjoyed global fame as a successful country singer, but sometimes still has to pinch herself when she thinks about her career to date.

The Canadian country star is getting ready to go back to Las Vegas

Chatting to Official Charts in October, Shania opened up about the moment she realised she had made it, which was after her second album, The Woman In Me, was certified Diamond in America for shipments of 10 million copies.

MORE: Shania Twain sizzles in crop top and mesh trousers in must-see promo photo

MORE: Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

"To say it went beyond my expectations is a huge understatement," she said. The 1995 album first entered the Billboard country chart at Number 65, but by the end of the year, it was America's best-selling country album.

Shania has a legion of fans around the world

Shania was 30 at the time of the album's success, and she didn't have such high hopes. "I'd lived a lot of life already by the time I had my first hit," she said.

MORE: Shania Twain's appearance is so unexpected in latest photo

SEE: Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

"That's kind of on the mature side when you're looking at a hit recording artist's career. It's not young… and yet there was so much that was just beginning." She was always positive though, admitting that she "never lost hope".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.