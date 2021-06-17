Dawn French stuns fans with major change to trademark bob haircut The comedian is switching things up for summer

Dawn French has been rocking her chic dark bob for as long as we can remember. But she has decided to make a big change in time for the summer.

The Vicar of Dibley star took to her social media channels on Thursday to showcase her new look – and there was a surprise twist for her fans.

Dawn, 63, shared two snapshots, the first of which saw her looking up at the camera and smiling for a selfie which showed her with considerably lighter hair. In the second photo, Dawn revealed a fun additional detail to her new style – an undercut!

"Going lighter bit by bit to happily welcome the grey… with an undercut surprise..! Hello there woman in her 60s….," Dawn captioned her post.

Going lighter to welcome the grey… with an undercut surprise of real me… Hello there! pic.twitter.com/UWrnGsW8KR — Dawn French 💙🔴🏳️‍🌈 (@Dawn_French) June 17, 2021

Dawn unveiled her new look on social media

No doubt her lighter look has gone down a storm at home. The comedian has been married to husband Mark Bignell since 2013 and they have been living together in her home in Cornwall for some 14 years now.

She was famously formerly married for 25 years to Lenny Henry, who whom she shares her adopted daughter, Billie.

The star adopted daughter Billie with ex-husband Lenny Henry

During an appearance on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Dawn spoke candidly about the couple's decision to adopt.

"I knew I wanted to definitely be a mother that was a very strong instinct," she shared. "Then what happened was my body wouldn't let me be a mother and everything kept failing all the time for all sorts of reasons.

"We had to make a big decision, to put aside IVF and go for adoption."

Dawn on the set of The Vicar of Dibley with her daughter

She spoke further about their bond in an interview with HELLO! in October last year. "My biggest test and my biggest joy," she said of Billie. "But it is unbreakable.

"We have the same amount of mother/daughter friction that any mum and daughter have, it's no more or less. But I've learnt a lot about her. And she's learnt a lot about me."

