Nicole Kidman looks completely different with super short hair transformation The Nine Perfect Strangers star is always experimenting with different looks

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to changing her appearance and looks almost unrecognisable with a pixie haircut in her latest photo on social media.

The Undoing star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of her rocking the super short 'do while modelling a BMX Bandit T-shirt.

The mother-of-four looked sensational with a sweeping side fringe and styled the haircut with hairgrips, completing her look with a smokey eye and defined brow.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside huge home in Australia

Nicole had shared the photo to celebrate some exciting Olympic news. She wrote: "Congratulations from this BMX Bandit to @LoganMartinBMX for winning the first ever Olympic Gold Medal for #FreestyleBMX! #Tokyo2020 #Olympics."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many transfixed on her short haircut. "Love this photo of you," one wrote, while another commented: "I love your hair!" A third added: "You look so beautiful."

Nicole Kidman looked almost unrecognisable with a pixie haircut

While Nicole appeared at first glance to have cut her hair, she is actually wearing a wig for her latest role. The Hollywood star is currently filming the upcoming drama Roar, based on Cecilia Ahern's book of short stories Roar: A Story for Every Woman.

The series, which will hit our screens sometime next year, features eight, half-hour episodes, each unfolding from a female point of view.

The Undoing star is no stranger to changing her hairstyle

The award-winning actress is no stranger to changing her hairstyle for work, from Celeste's long hair and thick fringe in Big Little Lies to Virginia Woolf's mousey chignon in The Hours.

And while Nicole looks stunning with short hair, she has recently revealed she's embracing her natural style again.

Nicole with husband Keith Urban

Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald, she admitted: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

Talking to another publication, she said of her natural "beach girl" curls: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? "I'm working on getting that hair again."

