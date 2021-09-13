Nicole Kidman showcases her natural hair in au-natural selfie inside family home The Nine Perfect Strangers star is married to Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to changing her appearance for roles, most recently showcasing a blonde look for her character in Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Hollywood star typically wears her auburn hair in a sleek, straight 'do for red carpet appearances, but during the pandemic she has been embracing her natural locks more and more.

Most recently, The Undoing actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself with her naturally wavy hair styled in a laid-back updo.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman reveals close family bond with sister Antonia

Nicole looked happy and relaxed as she cuddled up to her adorable pet dog Julian in the snapshot.

In the pictures, Nicole also gave a glimpse inside her impressive family home in Australia, where she has been staying with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith for over a year.

The open-plan space featured floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the garden and a plush grey sofa.

Nicole Kidman embraced her natural hair in a stunning set of photos from home

It comes as no surprise that Nicole has been embracing her natural waves away from work, as she previously admitted to regretting straightening it all the time when she was younger.

Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald, she admitted: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

Talking to another publication, she said of her natural "beach girl" curls: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? "I'm working on getting that hair again."

The Hollywood star has been embracing her natural waves recently

It's been a busy time for Nicole, who moved her family to Australia last June so that she could film Nine Perfect Strangers.

Since moving Down Under, the actress has been enjoying spending quality time with her mom and sister – who both live there, as well as her nieces and nephews.

Being close to her loved-ones has also made it a lot easier for the star when it comes to childcare. "My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

Nicole used to straighten her hair for public events

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

