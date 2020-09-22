Nicole Kidman welcomes a new addition to her family! The actress is a proud mother of four

Nicole Kidman has expanded her family! The Australian actress took to Instagram this week to celebrate the new arrival – a rescue cat named Louis.

The mother-of-four shared a sweet snapshot showing her bonding with the black-and-white cat, along with a video showing Louis looking very content sprawled out on a bed.

"Meet the newest member of our fur-family, Louis! #rescuecat," Nicole, 53, captioned her post. Among those to comment was fellow actress Charlize Theron, who wrote: "Oh, he is something!" along with a love heart emoji.

Louis is no doubt a big hit with Nicole's youngest two children, 12-year-old Sunday and nine-year-old Faith, who she shares with husband Keith Urban. The Oscar winner is also a mum to 25-year-old Connor and 27-year-old Bella, from her marriage to Tom Cruise.

Nicole shared a sweet snapshot of new arrival, Louis

It's been a busy time for Nicole and Keith, who have been balancing their busy work schedules with homeschooling their daughters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hours star recently opened up about their experience in lockdown during an interview in HELLO! magazine. "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

Nicole and Keith with their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Nicole tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, but she did speak about her eldest children during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2019– in particular Bella and Connor's decision to follow in their father's footsteps and practice Scientology.

The actress is also a proud mum to Connor and Bella

She said: "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

Nicole continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."

