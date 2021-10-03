Nicole Kidman is mesmerising in nature-inspired video that leaves fans stunned The Nine Perfect Strangers star looked incredible in her latest post

Nicole Kidman has been embracing nature in her latest social media post – and it's certainly got people talking!

The Nine Perfect Strangers star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning montage of herself posing outside in a forest-like garden in a breathtaking montage for Harper's Bazaar US.

In the captivating video, Nicole wore an array of different outfits, including a gold gown and a V-neck red patterned dress – and she looked sensational!

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many remarking on her gorgeous curls. "Gorgeous! Love the curls," one wrote, while another commented: "You look younger with curly golden hair." A third added: "Your hair look so beautiful!"

It comes as no surprise that Nicole has been embracing her natural waves away from work, as she previously admitted to regretting straightening it all the time when she was younger.

Nicole Kidman looked incredible with her curly natural hair

Speaking to Australia's The Sydney Morning Herald, she admitted: "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure."

Talking to another publication, she said of her natural "beach girl" curls: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? "I'm working on getting that hair again."

More recently while talking to People, Nicole said of her natural locks: "I have naturally curly hair that's constantly being styled when I'm working. So when I'm not working, I love saturating it in this nourishing oil and leaving it alone."

The Undoing star with husband Keith Urban

The Hollywood star has experimented with many different hairstyles during the years, including many wigs for her various roles on TV and in films. Most recently, Nicole wore a long blonde wig for the character of Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers.

In The Undoing, meanwhile, the star embraced her natural waves for the character of Grace Fraser.

The Hollywood actress often embraces her waves when she's not working

The star has been seen embracing her curls more and more during the pandemic, and is often pictured with her curly hair in pictures taken at home.

Nicole even wore her hair curly on the red carpet last week at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, looking gorgeous in a red sequin dress.

