Nicole Kidman, 54, brings back her natural curly hair for starry celebrity gala

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nine Perfect Strangers star Nicole Kidman had a solo night out on Saturday evening as she walked the green carpet at the opening gala for The Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old movie star wowed in a red sheer Rodarte dress and Giuseppe Zanottti heels, but it was her hair that we couldn't take our eyes off - look at it!

Nicole's natural curls came out to play and it was like we stepped back straight back to 1990 during her Days of Thunder/Tom Cruise days.

Nicole Kidman rocked a statement sheer Rodarte dress

Her hairstylist, Kylee Heath, posted a photo of Nicole's hair and tagged in luxury haircare brand Oribe . In the comments section underneath, fans were calling for the professional hairstylist to give a breakdown of products to get the perfect frizz-free curls.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman back in the 90s

When Nicole isn't working, she usually wears her hair curly, but she has past regrets, "I wish I had my curls back," she previously told InStyle. "I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'"

She shared with People: "I have naturally curly hair that's constantly being styled when I'm working. So when I'm not working, I love saturating it in this nourishing oil and leaving it alone."

Nicole's frizz-free curls were the star of the show

Nicole also once told Vogue that she is a fan of Philip B Rejuvenating Oil in her hair and leaves it on overnight before a big event.

Philip B Rejuvinating Oil, $35 / £33, NET-A-PORTER

Celebrity hair stylist Philip Berkovitz, who has worked with Nicole, told W the same: "Nicole Kidman credits my Rejuvenating Oil as a hair product she 'can't live without' for red carpet events and my hot oil treatment is how she likes to 'chill out' after long days on Big Little Lies."