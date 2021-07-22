Ruth Langsford's £29 secret for the ultimate summer glow is selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've always got our eye out for celebrity favourite products… if it's good enough for the hottest of stars, it's going straight in our beauty basket! Taking to Instagram to post her behind-the-scenes fake tan routine, Ruth Langsford was all-too-relatable as she hurriedly lathered on some tan backstage before heading out to present This Morning.

The Loose Women presenter beamed at the camera as she was caught off guard swiping the product across her bare legs with a tanning mitt. We've all been there, Ruth!

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals her last-minute fake tan routine

"This was me before the show yesterday applying @vitaliberata Body Blur and then Sarah Jossel featured it in her fake tan segment on @thismorning today… spooky!" penned Ruth.

"Not and ad… just want to share how FANTASTIC it is!" she continued.

There's a reason why Ruth's tan is proving to be so popular with the star. Vita Liberata's range promises a gorgeous summer glow in just ten minutes. Full of skin-loving ingredients, including shea butter and aloe vera, the brand claims to leave skin with an "immediate photo-ready, air-brushed effect."

For those looking to rock a rapid tan like Ruth, use Vita Liberata's Body Blur Instant Skin Finisher for the ultimate speedy results.

Vita Liberate Body Blur, £29.50, LOOKFANTASTIC

Since taking over the daytime slot while resident presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on their summer break, the 61-year-old presenter has been showcasing a seriously enviable wardrobe. On Thursday, Ruth rocked a stunning coral midi dress, and fans went wild for the chic vibrant ensemble.

Dressing aptly for the heatwave, Ruth looked so glamorous in the colourful coral wrap dress. Complete with a delicate floral print and trendy puffed sleeves, the presenter looked stunning in one of her most daring looks to date.

The star looked glowing alongside husband Eamonn Holmes

The blonde beauty also sported a new hairstyle, wearing her cropped hair in elegant waves. Stunning!

