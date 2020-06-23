Ruth Langsford styles hair in high ponytail as it continues to grow during lockdown The Loose Women star is isolating at her home in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford is renowned for her chic bob, but during lockdown it has grown quite a bit – so much so that the Loose Women star can now style it in a high ponytail! The TV presenter shared footage on Instagram this week of herself taking a walk near her home in Surrey, and fans were quick to comment on her appearance. "Love your hair up you look fabulous," one wrote, while another commented: "Looking good Ruth." A third added: "Hair looks great!"

Prior to the lockdown, the This Morning star regularly got her hair cut into shape by her trusty hairdresser, Leo Bancroft in Surrey, and will no doubt be looking forward to returning to the salon once they reopen in July.

READ: Eamonn Holmes attempts to do Ruth Langsford's hair before live TV appearance

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford makes brave announcement during lockdown

During the lockdown, Ruth has been doing her hair and makeup herself on the days she appears on This Morning and Loose Women, and she's even been cutting her own hair. Last week, the mother-of-one shared footage of herself revealing that she was about to tackle her fringe with a pair of scissors.

Ruth's hair looks so nice tied up in a high ponytail!

She said: "Back at This Morning today, just about to start my own hair and makeup today. I think I have to trim my fringe, it's just too long. Anyway, heater rollers in and start the process. And we'll see you at 10 o'clock."

READ: Janet Street-Porter reveals secret skin cancer battle

While the star has been sporting the same hairstyle for a while now, over the years, Ruth has experimented with various lengths, and has dyed it various colours, including jet black and auburn. The 60-year-old's hair is always full of volume, and she previously revealed that she keeps it looking nice and thick by having tape hair extensions.

Eamonn Holmes has even had a go styling Ruth's hair during lockdown

Last year, Ruth shared a video on Instagram of herself getting the extensions fitted and explained the process to her followers. She said in the footage: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!"

Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add fullness. Ruth previously revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.