Ruth Langsford shared an insecurity about her appearance on Wednesday, but the presenter's fans quickly reassured her that they loved the way she looked. The star posted a video to Instagram before her appearance on Loose Women that afternoon. In the short clip, filmed before she got ready for the ITV show, she wore a white T-shirt and her skin was makeup free.
The 60-year-old said: "Good morning, here I am at Loose Women in this enormous makeup room all on my own, floppy hair, had to take my thickening extensions out as they were hanging, had to cut one out a bit because it got stuck! Anyway… see you at 12.30, hope you can join us, see ya."
Ruth captioned the video: "Morning! Hope you can join me @lindarobson58 @kelle.bryan &Janet for @loosewomen at 12.30 @itv Better get this hair & face sorted! #wednesday #loosewomen." Despite her self-deprecating sense of humour, Ruth's fans were quick to express their approval for her appearance, even without her thickening extensions. The mum-of-one's hair has grown a little longer under lockdown as hairdressers have been closed and like many of us, the star hasn't dared attempt more than a fringe trim!
Ruth married to her This Morning co-host Eamonn Holmes in 2010
Her followers clearly felt that this was working for the star, with one writing: "Your hair is still looking fab Ruth! Have a great show!" Others added: "Your hair is much nicer longer," "Your hair is looking fab at the moment Ruth," and: "I'm loving the longer layers here my lovely." Earlier this month, the This Morning co-host defended herself after some of her social media followers assumed she had been visiting the hairdresser to get her highlights done.
Ruth responded: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!" Some of her famous friends left supportive comments, including Amanda Holden, who posted a heart emoji, and Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, who wrote: "Looking fresh, radiant and glowing."
