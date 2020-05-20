Ruth Langsford's fans encourage her to keep this change to her look after lockdown The Loose Women star is doing her own hair and makeup for TV

Ruth Langsford shared an insecurity about her appearance on Wednesday, but the presenter's fans quickly reassured her that they loved the way she looked. The star posted a video to Instagram before her appearance on Loose Women that afternoon. In the short clip, filmed before she got ready for the ITV show, she wore a white T-shirt and her skin was makeup free.

The 60-year-old said: "Good morning, here I am at Loose Women in this enormous makeup room all on my own, floppy hair, had to take my thickening extensions out as they were hanging, had to cut one out a bit because it got stuck! Anyway… see you at 12.30, hope you can join us, see ya."

Ruth captioned the video: "Morning! Hope you can join me @lindarobson58 @kelle.bryan &Janet for @loosewomen at 12.30 @itv Better get this hair & face sorted! #wednesday #loosewomen." Despite her self-deprecating sense of humour, Ruth's fans were quick to express their approval for her appearance, even without her thickening extensions. The mum-of-one's hair has grown a little longer under lockdown as hairdressers have been closed and like many of us, the star hasn't dared attempt more than a fringe trim!

Her followers clearly felt that this was working for the star, with one writing: "Your hair is still looking fab Ruth! Have a great show!" Others added: "Your hair is much nicer longer," "Your hair is looking fab at the moment Ruth," and: "I'm loving the longer layers here my lovely." Earlier this month, the This Morning co-host defended herself after some of her social media followers assumed she had been visiting the hairdresser to get her highlights done.

Ruth responded: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!" Some of her famous friends left supportive comments, including Amanda Holden, who posted a heart emoji, and Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, who wrote: "Looking fresh, radiant and glowing."

