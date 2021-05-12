Ruth Langsford divides fans with new hair look The This Morning star is always so glam

Ruth Langsford shared a video showing off her lovely hairstyle this week, and she also proved that you can't please everyone!

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday evening in a video that showed her walking in the spring sunshine and enjoying her time off.

"Just out for a lovely stroll in the sunshine with [her dog] Maggie… stretching my legs out a bit," the mum-of-one said.

She wore her blonde hair loose and it flowed to just above her shoulders, with the lack of styling product giving it a stylish, natural look.

Her fans were quick to share their opinion on her latest 'do, with one paying the presenter the ultimate compliment.

"Hi Ruth, I must say I did like your hair today on Loose Women, I’m going to get mine like that," they wrote.

Another enquired: "Are you letting your hair grow?" while someone else urged Ruth to wear her hair longer, as she did during lockdown.

They wrote: "Pls grow [your] hair luv it longer".

Ruth wore her hair longer during lockdown

Another fan disagreed, however, commenting: "Prefer your hair like this."

Others were simply full of compliments, writing: "You look gorgeous on your walk," and: "Love your hair."

Ruth captioned her short clip: "So nice to have a walk in the sunshine after work and get some fresh air... good for the soul/Whatever you’re doing have a lovely evening x #walk #10000steps #maggie."

The 60-year-old has shared regularly videos charting her keep-fit progress since the start of the pandemic, and she was also delighted to share some major health news earlier this month.

The star often enjoys walks with her beloved dog Maggie

Ruth excitedly revealed that she had received both doses of her COVID-19 vaccination.

In a heartfelt message, the Loose Women panellist thanked NHS doctors, nurses and volunteers at the Walton on Thames vaccination centre for her "good experience" getting the second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

"2nd Vaccine done!! SO grateful" Ruth wrote.

Praising the NHS staff, she went on: "Well organized, friendly and reassuring… and it was BUSY!"

