Michelle Keegan's hair transformation is a look we've never seen on her before

Michelle Keegan is known for her flowing mane of brunette tresses, which she normally wears loose and in coiffed, expertly blow-dried waves.

So you can imagine our surprise when we saw the wife of Mark Wright wearing her hair in a huge high ponytail, which was very reminiscent of Ariana Grande's signature look. Wow!

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's 7 Beauty Secrets

Taking to Instagram whilst filming for her Sky One show Brassic, the stunning actress shared an up-close selfie of herself with her hair in the bold style, and we have to say, it really suits her, don't you think? We're also enjoying the 80s style scrunchie, too.

Wondering how to get Michelle's look at home? We spoke to Yulia Rorstrom, founder of Duck & Dry salons, who gave us some top tips on how to get Michelle's latest look.

Check out Michelle's new look!

"To achieve Michelle's volume and bounce, picking the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair type would be your first step! Always go for a lightweight formula that would leave hair squeaky clean, without weighing the hair down."

Blow Dry in a bottle, £25, Duck & Dry

She added: "A good thickening/volume spray would be your second step in achieving this look. Pick a weightless formula that builds volume, adds texture and grips without weighing the hair down."

Aveda Speed of Light Blow Dry Accelerator Spray, £21, Cult Beauty

Lastly, once you’ve used your styling product and rough dried hair to almost 80 percent, we would recommend to set with rollers or pin curls and leave it to cool for ten minutes to get the full blown volume."

This year, the former Coronation Street actress has been pretty directional with her hair. Back in May, the Manchester-born star headed to the hair salon, and super stylist Calum Tierney shared a video of her in a black crop top and paper bag jeans, with her hair looking distinctively lighter.

The stylist called the look 'Bronde contour' - a colour half way between blonde and brown that has multidimensional tones.

