Frankie Bridge surprises fans with new hair transformation – see here The Loose Women host rocked her new hair extensions

When it comes to hair, Frankie Bridge is not afraid to experiment. The Loose Women host has rocked it all, from pixie cuts to curls and more. The star graced our screens on Tuesday to reveal her brand new hair extensions – adding another hairdo look to her inspiring repertoire.

Frankie swapped her gently curled signature caramel crop for some long hair extensions. The star, who usually favours a shorter mane, debuted her transformed golden locks on the show. She wore a matching green co-ord set from Reiss that accentuated her new look, which was complete with pretty blonde balayage.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share a snap of her outfit and new hairstyle. She finessed her feminine aesthetic with a pair of tan heeled mules with open-toe detailing which added a summery spin to her laid-back ensemble.

Frankie simply captioned the image: "@reiss top & skirt," helping her followers emulate her emerald look. Her midi skirt boasted a romantic front-slit detail and her shirt was tied in a knot, revealing a glimpse of a gold chain necklace.

Frankie looked gorgeous with long hair

Over the years, Frankie has become renowned for her diverse range of hairstyles. Last year, the star told Grazia that she decided to grow out her famous pixie cut during lockdown, saying: "I've had short hair for years but when lockdown hit I decided to grow it out and now here we are. I liked being able to play around with it a bit more. I enlisted hairstylist Adam Reed to create a new, longer hairstyle for me. He asked me what I wanted and I said, 'Do whatever you want!' He had a vision. He wanted to bring in some caramel tones to my colour, it's perfectly blended, and the cut isn't crazy long, it skims my shoulders, it's perfect for me."

Frankie rocked a pixie cut during her girl band days

Frankie recently dazzled fans wearing a candy-pink corset that she paired with some eye-catching wide-leg trousers in a mid-pink hue. The mother-of-two slipped on a pair of baby pink heeled mules to complete her Barbie babe outfit.

