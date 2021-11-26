Stacey Solomon unveils eye-catching hair transformation – and tips to avoid mistakes The Loose Women star went all out for date night

Stacey Solomon is now a redhead! The Loose Women star revealed she had swapped her beautiful ginger hair for a bright red colour on Thursday ahead of her date night with her fiance Joe Swash and baby daughter Rose – but she encountered a few mishaps.

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals progress on sweet Christmas grotto at £1.2 million home

The DIY queen said she had planned to go to the hairdresser to get the colour professionally done, but decided to tackle it herself when she couldn't get an appointment. Sharing a hilarious photo of the process, Stacey pulled a face for the camera with her hair bundled on top of her head and red dye on her forehead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon looks stunning in former hair transformation video

She explained: "I would usually go to my hairdresser to dye my hair but she's on maternity too and I made the decision this morning so no one was available."

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's hair hack is a game-changer – and just £19

MORE: Love Stacey Solomon's favourite window vac? It's now 40% off on Amazon

Stacey continued by sharing her top three tips for anyone else considering an at-home hair dye kit, based on the mistakes she made.

The Loose Women star revealed what she learned from her DIY hair dye

"Today I learned...1. Don't wear white.

"2. Do it inside the shower - this stuff stains. Bring a mirror.

"3. Don't let it spill on your eyebrow and leave it there. It will dye that too." Wise words, Stacey!

Speaking of the finished result, she said: "It's a little bright but I think I love it. Plus I'm sure it'll settle after a few washes."

Stacey showed off her gorgeous new eye-catching shade in a new post on Instagram, which showed her long red hair in bouncy waves. "Date Night. We had our first night (well late afternoon) out today… I may have had a little moment and decided to dye my hair bright red before we went…

Stacey made the big change in time for date night with Joe

"I haven’t been out and felt like I’ve looked human for a long time so I may have gone overboard but lashes didn’t feel like enough. You only live once. And I don’t want to live it always looking like a foot. 99% of the time I don’t mind but ever so often it’s nice to feel nice.

"P.S yes rose came with us on date night. I haven’t mastered the art of expressing yet (it’s such a skill) and also I don’t want to leave her yet but I do want to leave the bedroom."

Mrs Hinch was among the first to comment: "Beautiful, and hair like a real-life Ariel. I’ll happily be flounder?" while Brenda Edwards remarked: "This hair colour is simply gorgeous on you."

MORE: How to repair damaged hair at home - everything you need to know

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.